Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter.

STRR stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.19. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

