GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect GAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

