MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediWound stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of MediWound worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

