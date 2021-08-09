Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $150.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 184.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

