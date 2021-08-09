Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.78.

FATE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

