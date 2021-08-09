Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,946,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.