B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

