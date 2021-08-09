Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZGNX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zogenix by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zogenix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

