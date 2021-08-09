Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

