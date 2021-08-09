Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.75 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

CSII opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

