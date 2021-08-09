Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $96.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.14.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

