Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.