Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $4.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 million to $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

SRTS opened at $3.62 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

