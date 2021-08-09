Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

