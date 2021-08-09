Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

