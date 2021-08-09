Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

