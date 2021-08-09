BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

