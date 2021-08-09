AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

UAVS stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.72. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.