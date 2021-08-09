Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

