Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

APTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

