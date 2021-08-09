HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,771 shares of company stock worth $246,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

