Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Angi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.