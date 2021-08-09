Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

