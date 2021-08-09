Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH stock opened at $298.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.