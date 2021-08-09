Truist Securiti Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AMN stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

