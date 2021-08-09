Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

FRG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

