adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.41. adidas has a 1-year low of $145.18 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

