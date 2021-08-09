Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of IGGHY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. IG Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

