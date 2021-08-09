Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.