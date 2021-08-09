British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.21 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

