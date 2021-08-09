Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

