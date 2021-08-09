Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

