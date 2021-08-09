COMSovereign (COMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

