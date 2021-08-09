Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.