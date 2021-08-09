Exela Technologies (XELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

