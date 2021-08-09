Morgan Stanley Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $206.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $166.69 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.