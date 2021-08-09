Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

KLIC stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

