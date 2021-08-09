Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

OAS opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $275,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

