Needham & Company LLC Lowers SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $32.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,294,000.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.