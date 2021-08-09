Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

