Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

APA stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

