Prudential Financial, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

