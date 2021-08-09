SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target reduced by Truist from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SWI stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

