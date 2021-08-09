Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

