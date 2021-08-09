Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

