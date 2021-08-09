Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.10) on Monday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,580.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42.

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders purchased a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $929,248 in the last three months.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

