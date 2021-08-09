Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.98.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$197.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$37.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$211.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.