Raymond James Raises Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$79.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

TSE OTEX opened at C$66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.96 billion and a PE ratio of 94.40. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.55.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

