Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.