NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.33.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2669078 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

